Medinipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

236. Medinipur (मेदिनीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Medinipur is part of 34. Medinipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.52%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,79,723 eligible electors, of which 1,38,064 were male, 1,41,655 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Medinipur in 2021 is 1026.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,51,148 eligible electors, of which 1,25,861 were male, 1,25,287 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,287 eligible electors, of which 1,10,284 were male, 1,05,003 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Medinipur in 2016 was 285. In 2011, there were 148.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mrigendra Nath Maiti of TMC won in this seat by defeating Santosh Rana of CPI by a margin of 32,987 votes which was 15.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mrigeneraldra Nath Maiti of TMC won in this seat defeating Santosh Rana of CPI by a margin of 28,220 votes which was 14.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 236. Medinipur Assembly segment of Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Medinipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Medinipur are: June Maliah (TMC), Tarun Kumar Ghosh (CPI), Samit Kumar Dash (BJP), Debasish Aich (SUCOIC), Sukesh Palmal (AMB), Bishwajit Mahata (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.22%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.95%, while it was 88.01% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 397 polling stations in 236. Medinipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 296. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

236. Medinipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. Medinipur (M), 2. Chandra, Dherua, Monidaha and Tantigeria GPs of CDB Medinipur, 3. Bankibandh, Garhmal, Karnagarh, Kashijora and Shatpati GPs of CDB Salbani. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Medinipur.

The total area covered by Medinipur is 517 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Medinipur is: 22°30’34.9"N 87°14’05.3"E.

