Medinipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Midnapore): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sandhya Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,85,128 votes which was 14.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Prabodh Panda of CPI emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 48,017 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled. CPI had a vote share of 47.29% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Medinipur was: Sandhya Roy (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,70,363 men, 7,29,306 women and 4 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Medinipur is: 22.4207 87.327Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मेदिनीपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মেদিনীপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मेदिनीपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મેન્દીનીપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மெதினிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మేదినీపూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮೆದಿನಿಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മേദിനിപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).