English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Medinipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Midnapore): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Medinipur (মেদিনীপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Medinipur (মেদিনীপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
34. Medinipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12.68%. The estimated literacy level of Medinipur is 79.85%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sandhya Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,85,128 votes which was 14.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Prabodh Panda of CPI emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 48,017 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled. CPI had a vote share of 47.29% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Medinipur was: Sandhya Roy (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,70,363 men, 7,29,306 women and 4 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Medinipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Medinipur is: 22.4207 87.327
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मेदिनीपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মেদিনীপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मेदिनीपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મેન્દીનીપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மெதினிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మేదినీపూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮೆದಿನಿಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മേദിനിപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Medinipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SHS
--
--
Ashoke Sarkar
SUCI
--
--
Tushar Jana
AMB
--
--
Rabindra Nath Bera
IND
--
--
Tapas Kumar Kar
INC
--
--
Sambhunath Chattapadhyay (Sambhunath Chatterjee)
BSP
--
--
Ramkrishna Sarkar
Nota
--
--
Nota
CPI
--
--
Biplab Bhatta
AITC
--
--
Manas Ranjan Bhunia
BJP
--
--
Dilip Ghosh
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sandhya Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 1,85,128 votes which was 14.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.02% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Prabodh Panda of CPI emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 48,017 votes which was 4.61% of the total votes polled. CPI had a vote share of 47.29% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.22% and in 2009, the constituency registered 82.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Medinipur was: Sandhya Roy (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,70,363 men, 7,29,306 women and 4 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Medinipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Medinipur is: 22.4207 87.327
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मेदिनीपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); মেদিনীপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); मेदिनीपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); મેન્દીનીપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); மெதினிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మేదినీపూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಮೆದಿನಿಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); മേദിനിപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results