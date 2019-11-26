Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Mee Parat Yein': In Farewell Message, Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Says She Will Come Back

Incidentally, 'Mee Parat Yein' (I will come back) was Devendra Fadnavis' refrain during the Assembly poll campaign, which came in for ridicule later when government formation proved to be far from a cake-walk for the BJP.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Mee Parat Yein': In Farewell Message, Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Says She Will Come Back
Image: Twitter/ Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cited an Urdu couplet on Tuesday to say that she will come back. Incidentally,

"Mee Parat Yein" (I will come back) was her husband's refrain during the Assembly poll campaign, which came in for ridicule later when government formation proved to be far from a cake-walk for the BJP. Amruta, a banker by profession, tweeted from @fadnavis_amruta: "Palat me aaungi shakhon Pe Khushbuye lekar, khija ki jad mein hoon, mausam jara badal ne de."

The couplet can be translated as `I will come back with fresh fragrance...let the season change a bit". "Thanks Mah for memorable 5yrs as your Wahini. The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve & make a positive diff," she added.

`Wahini' in Marathi is a common way of addressing a brother's wife.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram