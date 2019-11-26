'Mee Parat Yein': In Farewell Message, Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Says She Will Come Back

Mumbai: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cited an Urdu couplet on Tuesday to say that she will come back. Incidentally,

"Mee Parat Yein" (I will come back) was her husband's refrain during the Assembly poll campaign, which came in for ridicule later when government formation proved to be far from a cake-walk for the BJP. Amruta, a banker by profession, tweeted from @fadnavis_amruta: "Palat me aaungi shakhon Pe Khushbuye lekar, khija ki jad mein hoon, mausam jara badal ne de."

The couplet can be translated as `I will come back with fresh fragrance...let the season change a bit". "Thanks Mah for memorable 5yrs as your Wahini. The love showered by you will always make me nostalgic! I tried to perform my role to best of my abilities-with desire only to serve & make a positive diff," she added.

`Wahini' in Marathi is a common way of addressing a brother's wife.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.