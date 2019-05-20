Meenakshi Lekhi Likely to Win New Delhi, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that the BJP candidate Meenakshi Lekhi may emerge as the winner from New Delhi. Thus, Congress’s Ajay Maken and AAP’s Brijesh Goel may be trailing.Lekhi is the national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party and a Supreme Court lawyer.Congress’s Ajay Maken was twice elected as MP from 2004-2010 and three times to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He is the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (1993-2004).Earlier in 2014, BJP won all seven constituencies of Delhi. It won the New Delhi seat with a margin of 16.7 per cent votes. Lekhi by getting 4,35,350 votes with a vote share of 46.7 per cent defeated AAP’s Ashish Khetan, who had got 290,642 votes and a vote share of 30 per cent. Maken was at the third position with 18.9 per cent of the votes.However in previous elections — 2004 and 2009 — Maken had defeated BJP's candidates. In 2004, Maken got 51.9 per cent of the votes. He defeated BJP’s Jagmohan with a margin of 6.3 per cent votes.In the 2009 elections, Congress had swept all seven seats of Delhi. Maken defeated BJP’s Vijay Goel with a huge margin of 24.6 per cent. Maken and Goel got 59.6 per cent and 35 per cent of the votes, respectively.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.