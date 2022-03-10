Meerut Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Meerut Cantt seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rakesh Parjapati (RSP), Pawan Kumar Dhiman (NYP), Amit Sharma (BSP), Amit Agarwal (BJP), Upendra Kumar (APJP), Rajiv Kumar (IND), Deepak Saini (IND), Manisha Ahlawat (RLD), Dr.Sudhir Agrawal (SVPA), Om Prakash Kanik (PPOID), Madan Singh Maan (AAP), Avnish Kajla (INC), Deepak Sirohi (SHS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58%, which is -0.98% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Satya Prakash Agarwal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.47 Meerut Cantt (Meerut Cantonment) (मेरठ कैंट.) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Meerut Cantt is part of Meerut Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 419362 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,26,953 were male and 1,92,357 female and 52 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Meerut Cantt in 2019 was: 848 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,78,839 eligible electors, of which 2,18,175 were male,1,83,627 female and 47 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,46,745 eligible electors, of which 1,87,824 were male, 1,58,882 female and 39 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Meerut Cantt in 2017 was 868. In 2012, there were 738 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Satya Prakash Agarwal of BJP won in this seat defeating Satendra Solanki of BSP by a margin of 76,619 which was 32.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Satya Prakash Agarwal ( Kailash Dairy Wale) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sunil Kumar Wadhwa of BSP by a margin of 3,613 votes which was 1.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.86% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 47 Meerut Cantt Assembly segment of the 10. Meerut Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Agarwal of BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Meerut Cantt are: Rakesh Parjapati (RSP), Pawan Kumar Dhiman (NYP), Amit Sharma (BSP), Amit Agarwal (BJP), Upendra Kumar (APJP), Rajiv Kumar (IND), Deepak Saini (IND), Manisha Ahlawat (RLD), Dr.Sudhir Agrawal (SVPA), Om Prakash Kanik (PPOID), Madan Singh Maan (AAP), Avnish Kajla (INC), Deepak Sirohi (SHS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.98%, while it was 58.62% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Meerut Cantt went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.47 Meerut Cantt Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 403. In 2012, there were 338 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.47 Meerut Cantt comprises of the following areas of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh: Meerut (CB) and Ward Nos. 1, 6 to 9, 18, 23, 26, 32, 37, 40, 44, 52, 59, 61, 63, 64, 66, 67 and 70 in Meerut (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Meerut Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Meerut Cantt constituency, which are: Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Kithore, Meerut, Meerut South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Meerut Cantt is approximately 110 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Meerut Cantt is: 29°00’38.5"N 77°41’40.9"E.

