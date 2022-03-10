Meerut Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Meerut seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Kamal Dutt Sharma (BJP), Afzal (SAP), Kapil Kumar Sharma (AAP), Ashok (IND), Dilshad (BSP), Rafiq Ansari (SP), Ankit Sharma (IND), Ranjan Sharma (INC), Kanak Jain (MHS), Ali Sher (ASPKR), Imran Ahmad (AIMIM), Sushil Verma (LJPRV).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.74%, which is 0.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rafiq Ansari of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.48 Meerut (मेरठ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Meerut is part of Meerut Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.28% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 305758 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,67,137 were male and 1,38,599 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Meerut in 2019 was: 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,10,182 eligible electors, of which 1,66,032 were male,1,36,160 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,78,845 eligible electors, of which 1,52,617 were male, 1,26,209 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Meerut in 2017 was 32. In 2012, there were 66 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rafiq Ansari of SP won in this seat defeating Dr Laxmikant Bajpai of BJP by a margin of 28,769 which was 14.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 52.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Laxmikant Bajpai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rafeeq Ansari of SP by a margin of 6,278 votes which was 3.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 48 Meerut Assembly segment of the 10. Meerut Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Agarwal of BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Meerut are: Kamal Dutt Sharma (BJP), Afzal (SAP), Kapil Kumar Sharma (AAP), Ashok (IND), Dilshad (BSP), Rafiq Ansari (SP), Ankit Sharma (IND), Ranjan Sharma (INC), Kanak Jain (MHS), Ali Sher (ASPKR), Imran Ahmad (AIMIM), Sushil Verma (LJPRV).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.74%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.7%, while it was 64.26% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Meerut went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.48 Meerut Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 319. In 2012, there were 298 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.48 Meerut comprises of the following areas of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 4, 12, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 29, 36, 38, 42, 43, 45, 47 to 51, 53 to 58, 60, 62, 65, 68 and 69 in Meerut (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Meerut Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Meerut constituency, which are: Kithore, Sardhana, Meerut Cantt., Meerut South. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Meerut is approximately 18 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Meerut is: 28°57’32.8"N 77°43’01.6"E.

