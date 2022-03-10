Meerut South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Meerut South seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mukesh (IND), Omdutt (AAP), Dilshad Ali (BSP), Dr. Somendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Sandeep Chaudhary (IND), Afzal (SAP), Rajuddin Gadrey (BJMP), Mohd Adil (SP), Nafees (INC), Harish Chand (IND), Shakeel Ahmad (NBEP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62%, which is -1.15% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Somendra Tomar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Meerut South results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.49 Meerut South (मेरठ दक्षिण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. Meerut South is part of Meerut Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.84%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 454291 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,49,111 were male and 2,05,159 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Meerut South in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,39,731 eligible electors, of which 2,37,111 were male,1,91,722 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,54,863 eligible electors, of which 1,95,930 were male, 1,58,914 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Meerut South in 2017 was 209. In 2012, there were 297 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Somendra Tomar of BJP won in this seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqub of BSP by a margin of 35,395 which was 13.07% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ravindra Bhadana of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Haji Rashid Akhlaq of BSP by a margin of 9,784 votes which was 4.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.79% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 49 Meerut South Assembly segment of the 10. Meerut Lok Sabha constituency. Rajendra Agarwal of BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat defeating Haji Mohammad Yaqoob of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Meerut Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Meerut South are: Mukesh (IND), Omdutt (AAP), Dilshad Ali (BSP), Dr. Somendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Sandeep Chaudhary (IND), Afzal (SAP), Rajuddin Gadrey (BJMP), Mohd Adil (SP), Nafees (INC), Harish Chand (IND), Shakeel Ahmad (NBEP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.15%, while it was 61.57% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Meerut South went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.49 Meerut South Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 412. In 2012, there were 343 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.49 Meerut South comprises of the following areas of Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 2 Meerut, and Ward Nos. 2, 3, 5, 10, 11, 13, 16, 19, 25, 28, 30, 31, 33, 34, 35, 39, 41 and 46 in Meerut (Municipal Corporation) of 3 Meerut Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Meerut South constituency, which are: Siwalkhas, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Kithore, Modi Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Meerut South is approximately 119 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Meerut South is: 28°54’48.6"N 77°40’55.9"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Meerut South results.

