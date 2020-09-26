As JP Nadda Makes Changes in Party Functionaries, Meet All the New BJP Office Bearers

As BJP heads for election in Bihar, BJP President JP Nadda announced new office bearers for the party on Saturday.

The decision comes ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections where the party fared miserably in 2015 following an impressive performance in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. At that time, the JD(U) was a part of the Grand Alliance with RJD and Congress.

Dr Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje, Radha Mohan Singh, Baijyant Jay Panda, Raghubar Das, Mukul Roy, Rekha Verma, Annpurna Devi, Bharti Ben Shiyal, DK ARuna and M Chuba Ao and Abdulla Kutty were appointed as the National Vice President.

Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwari , CT Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia were appointed as National General Secretaries.

BL Santosh was appolited as the National General Secretary (Org).

V Satish, Saudan Singh and Shivprakash were appointed as National Joint Secretaries.

Vinod Tawade, Vinod Sonkar, Bisweswar Sonkar, Satya Kumar, Sunil Deodhar, Arvind Menon, Harisha Dwivedi, Pankaja Munde, Omprakash Dhurve, Anupam Hazra, Narendra singh, Vijaya Rahatkar and Alka Garjar were appointed as Nationa Secretaries.