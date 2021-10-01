Meet; No Meat: TMC Leader Babul Supriyo & LS Speaker Birla Jostle Over an Appointment

A war of words erupted on Twitter after Babul Supriyo put out a tweet saying he was surprised that despite seeking an appointment with the Lok Sabha Speaker to put in his resignation, he had not heard anything from the office of Om Birla.

The Asansol MP also said that his fellow Lok Sabha MP and senior politician Professor Saugata Roy has also requested the speaker to respond in the matter.

Hv parted ways with @BJP4India & had confirmed long before that, unlike many others who hold on to their MP seat inspite of changing Parties, I am not going to do so & shall resign as soon as Hon’ble Speaker Sir grants me his time•Attaching proof of vacating my Bunglow👇@ANI https://t.co/ICg7gYc6a8 pic.twitter.com/v6dTG0mdN7— Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 1, 2021

Supriyo shared a letter written by him on September 20 to Birla seeking an appointment to meet him. The letter requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to grant him a meeting for a ‘very urgent matter’.

However, sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said that they had received no intimation or information about the MP wanting to resign.

Citing the content of Supriyo’s letter, sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat told CNN-News18 that the word resignation was not mentioned even once in the entire letter. In it, the Asansol MP simply asked for an appointment to meet the Lok Sabha speaker for a very important matter.

Sources in the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office said that they had not received any communication from Supriyo wanting to resign. The sources added that the Lok Sabha Speaker gets a lot of letters from members of Parliament and other dignitaries, and he takes them up based on urgency and his availability.

In the last week to 10 days, the Lok Sabha Speaker has constantly been travelling and his availability in Delhi has been merely for only a couple of days, the sources said.

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo began his political career by joining the BJP in 2014 where he won the Lok Sabha elections from Asansol and repeated his performance in 2019.

From 2014 till 2021, Supriyo remain a minister of state in the Modi government taking on various portfolios including Urban Development, Heavy Industries & Environment Ministry. On July 7, 2021, in the first major reshuffle of the Modi 2.0 government, Supriyo was dropped.

A few days, later he took to Facebook and in a number of posts, indicated that he wanted to resign as a Lok Sabha MP and from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s top brass. Then, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda had a serious discussion with Babul, after which he took back his resignation and said he would continue as a Lok Sabha MP but would not participate in any political activities.

In one of the biggest defections for the BJP since the April 2021 Bengal assembly polls, Babul Supriyo surprised many by going to Kolkata and joining the Trinamool Congress on 18 September in the presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

Two days later, he also went to the Nabanna office in Kolkata and met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. A couple of days later, Babul came down to Delhi to seek an appointment to meet the Lok Sabha Speaker to resign as a Lok Sabha MP but that hasn’t happened yet.

The latest time Om Birla is scheduled to be in Delhi between October 2 and 5.

