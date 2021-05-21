Meet Pinarayi Vijayan's New Team: Full List of Portfolios Allocated to Kerala Ministers

Headed by Pinarayi Vijayan, a 21-member Left Democratic Front (LDF) ministry took oath at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday at a grand ceremony, where presence to guests were limited to 500 persons in view of the Covid-19 protocols. After taking oath for the second time as CM on Thursday, Vijayan handed over the portfolios of respective ministers to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the government order in this connection was issued late last night. It was released to the media on Friday.

In Vijayan’s new cabinet, the CPI(M) have 12 ministers, CPI four ministers and one each from Kerala Congress (M), Indian National League (INL), Democratic Kerala Congress (DKC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Janata Dal (S) (JDS). MB Rajesh of the CPM is the Speaker and Chittayam Gopakumar of the CPI the Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly. N Jayaraj of KC(M) has been appointed as the chief whip with cabinet rank. 17 out of the 20 ministers in the cabinet are first-timers.

Here’s the Full List of Portfolios:

Pinarayi Vijayan

General Administration

All India Services

Planning and Economic Affairs

Science, Technology and Environment

Pollution Control

Scientific Institutes

Personnel and Administrative Reforms

Election

Integration

Information Technology

Sainik Welfare

Distress Relief

State Hospitality

Airports

Metro Rail

Inter - State River Waters

Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation

Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation

Information and Public Relations

Non- Resident Keralites’ Affairs

Home

Vigilance

Administration of Civil and Criminal Justice

Fire and Rescue Services

Prisons

Printing and Stationery

Welfare of Minorities

All important policy matters

Subjects not mentioned elsewhere

K Rajan

Land Revenue

Survey and Land Records

Land Reforms

Housing

Roshy Augustine

Irrigation

Command Area Development Authority

Ground Water Department

Water Supply and Sanitation

Shri K Krishnankutty

Electricity

ANERT

A K Saseendran

Forests

Wild Life Protection

Ahammad Devarkovil

Ports

Museums

Archaeology

Archives

Antony Raju

Road Transport

Motor Vehicles

Water Transport

V Abdurahiman

Sports

Wakf and Haj Pilgrimage

Posts & Telegraphs

Railways

Adv. G R Anil

Food and Civil Supplies

Consumer Affairs

Legal Metrology

K N Balagopal

Finance

National Savings

Stores Purchase

Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax

Treasuries

Lotteries

State Audit

Kerala State Financial Enterprises

State Insurance

Kerala Financial Corporation

Stamps and Stamp Duties

R Bindu

Collegiate Education

Technical Education

Universities (Except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and

Digital Universities)

Entrance Examinations

National Cadet Corps

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP)

Social Justice

J Chinchurani

Animal Husbandry

Dairy Development, Milk Co-operatives

Zoos

Kerala Veterinary & Animal Sciences University

M V Govindan Master

Local Self Governments – Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations

Rural Development

Town Planning

Regional Development Authorities

KILA

Excise

Adv. P A Mohamed Riyas

Public Works Department

Tourism

P Prasad

Agriculture

Soil Survey & Soil Conservation

Kerala Agriculture University

Warehousing Corporation

K Radhakrishnan

Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes

Devaswoms

Parliamentary Affairs

P Rajeeve

Law

Industries (Including Industrial co-operatives)

Commerce

Mining and Geology

Handlooms and Textiles

Khadi and Village Industries

Coir

Cashew Industry

Plantation Directorate

Saji Cherian

Fisheries

Harbour Engineering

Fisheries University

Culture

Kerala State Film Development Corporation

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and

Kerala State Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board

Youth Affairs

V Sivankutty

General Education

Literacy Movement

Labour

Employment and Training

Skills, Rehabilitation

Factories and Boilers

Insurance Medical Service

Industrial Tribunals

Labour Courts

V N Vasavan

Co-operation

Registration

Veena George

Health

Family Welfare

Medical Education

Medical University

Indigenous Medicine

AYUSH

Drugs Control

Woman & Child Welfare

