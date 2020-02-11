Meet the Eight BJP Legislators Who Kept The Lotus Blooming amid AAP Storm in Delhi

New Delhi: Despite losing the Delhi Assembly elections by a decisive margin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has eight winners to look up to. The saffron camp’s vote share also increased to 38 per cent from 32 per cent in last state elections in 2015.

Here is the list of winners from the BJP:

Vijender Gupta

Candidate from Rohini, Gupta was the leader of Opposition in the Assembly and one of the only three BJP candidates who won against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s landslide victory in 2015. This time, he massively improved his performance and won by a margin of more than 10,000 votes.

Rohini is one of the only two swing seats in Delhi where the victory margin in the previous three Assembly elections was less than 5 per cent of the total votes polled.

Om Prakash Sharma

Sharma won the Vishwas Nagar seat by more than 15,000 votes. He, too, was one of the only three BJP candidates to have braved the Kejriwal storm in 2015’s Delhi assembly polls. He was also the only BJP MLA who managed to retain his seat from the 2013 elections, beating his nearest candidate, Atul Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by a margin of 15,000 votes again.

Active in politics since student days, Sharma had also contested the Delhi University students’ union election and was an executive member of the team which BJP leader late Arun Jaitley headed as president.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won by a margin of 3,000 votes from the Badarpur seat. Bidhuri was an MLA for three terms from Badarpur. During the first Legislative Assembly of Delhi, he was a member of the Janata Dal.

During the third Legislative Assembly, he was a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and during the fifth Assembly election, he contested as a BJP candidate. In 1991, Bidhuri had contested the general elections from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Mohan Singh Bisht

The BJP’s candidate from Karawal Nagar, Mohan Singh Bisht, won with a margin of more than 6,000 votes over AAP’s Durgesh Pathak.

Bisht was elected successively in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013. He ended up losing in the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly election by over 44,000 votes to AAP’s Kapil Mishra.

Abhay Verma

BJP’s Laxmi Nagar candidate won by a slim margin of about 1,000 votes. In 2010, he was made the convenor of Poorvanchal Prakoshth of Delhi BJP and is currently the vice-president of state BJP.

Anil Kumar Bajpai

BJP’s Gandhi Nagar candidate, Anil Kumar Bajpai retained his seat by a margin of 6,000 votes.

Jitender Mahajan

Jitender Mahajan from Delhi’s Rohtas Nagar seat won by a margin of close to 13,000 votes against AAP’s Sarita Singh. In 2015, Singh had defeated Mahajan by 7,874 votes. The Election Commission’s website describes Mahajan as a social worker.

Ajay Mahawar

BJP’s candidate from Ghonda, Ajay Mahawar, won the seat by a margin of close to 27,000 votes.

