Nitish Kumar to Quit at 4pm, 'Party Talks' to Begin from 5pm: Break-up Preps in Full Swing in Bihar

Opposition parties led by Rashtriya Janta Dal is all set to hand over the letter of support to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form the government, putting an end to the NDA government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar will hand over his resignation to Governor at 4 pm, party sources said.

Sources said that the alliance between JD(U) and BJP is over as Nitish Kumar briefed party MLAs the reason behind splitting from the alliance in the meeting held earlier on Tuesday.

RJD, along with the Congress and Left parties, will support Nitish Kumar and will meet the governor with the chief minister at 4 pm.

Here are the latest updates on the political crisis in Bihar:

Tejashwi Yadav will officially hand over his letter of support to Nitish Kumar after the party leaders finish their lunch. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will get Home Ministry, sources in the party said. CM Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Minister till 2024. The two parties have decided the power transition will happen before 2025 and then the alliance will contest under Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said the BJP conspired against JD(U) and he was never given respect by the saffron party. BJP tried to create in rift in JD(U), but the party tried it’s best that the alliance continues, sources said. All the 16 BJP ministers in the Bihar cabinet will resign anytime soon, sources said. Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi will land in Patna at around 5 pm. The JD(U), BJP and RJD held parallel meets in Patna ahead of the rift in NDA. The RJD meet was also attended by Left and Congress MLAs. CPI-M has decided not to be part of the new government in Bihar. However, the party will give support from the outside. Nitish Kumar will go to the Raj Bhavan with the letter of support of 160 MLAs (RJD- 79, JDU -45, Congress- 19, Left parties- 16 and Independent- 1). RJD sources said that Lalu Prasad Yadav is also closely watching every movement, but everything is being done by Tejashwi Yadav. A day after he tested positive for Covid-19, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said his test reports have come out negative, amid a brewing political storm in the state, where he will play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new formulation.

