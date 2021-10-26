Meeting of Union Council of Ministers Likely to Take Place Today at 4pm

A meeting of the Union Council of Ministers is set to take place at 4pm on Tuesday at the Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan. This would be the fifth such meeting of the Union Council of Ministers (78 members) since its reshuffle and expansion on July 7.

In the last such meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the spacious Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on September 14 and September 28, he had asked all ministers to ‘car pool’ to the venue so that there is better coordination.

During the September 14 meeting, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had made presentations on efficiency and time management.

After the meeting, sources had said it was kind of a ‘chintan shivir’ (brainstorming session) and that more such sessions would be held for further improving governance.

In the September 28 meeting, presentations were made on the implementation and monitoring of various projects. Sources aware of the development said two ministers made presentations on the implementation of various projects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.