Meeting Pranab Mukherjee Always Enriching, Says PM Modi After 'Sweet' Exchange
Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a 'statesman'.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (PIB)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called on former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings.
Modi, who will take oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday, described the former president as a "statesman".
"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee.
"Sought his blessings during our meeting today," he added.
Mukherjee was conferred with the Bharat Ratna on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.
