Mega Weekend Rallies in UP as Akhilesh to Kickoff 7th Phase of SP's Rath Yatra, Gandhis to Visit Amethi

The seventh phase of ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’ will be launched by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Raebareli on Friday. During the two-day campaign, Yadav will visit all the five assembly seats in Raebareli.

Meanwhile, in the adjoining district of Amethi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in a programme of ‘BJP Bhagao Mehngai Hatao Yatra’ on Saturday.

The Congress leaders will also hold a Chaupal session. This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first trip to Amethi in a gap of two and a half years.

On Sunday, Piryanka Gandhi is expected to visit Raebareli, the parliamentary constituency of her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

On the first day of the SP’s Rath Yatra, Yadav will address the first public gathering in Bachhrawan, and the second gathering in Gurbakshganj area of Harchandpur assembly constituency. The third rally will be addressed by Yadav in Lalganj area of Sareni seat.

On the second day, the SP chief will address a public gathering in Munshiganj area of Sadar assembly constituency and then will move to Unchahar and Salon seats.

The Rath Yatra is considered a lucky charm by the Samajwadi Party as whenever Akhilesh has gone on one, the SP has formed the government in the state. Till now the SP chief has completed six phases of his ambitious Rath Yatras in different parts of the state. The sixth phase of his Yatra was held in Jaunpur, while the distance from Banda to Mahoba was covered in the fifth phase.

Earlier in the month of November, Yadav had embarked on the fourth leg of his Vijay yatra from Ghazipur to Lucknow through Purvanchal expressway, exactly a day after PM Modi had formally inaugurated the highway.

The ‘Vijay Rath’ of SP Chief has been decorated with pictures of party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, party MP from Rampur Azam Khan, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and party State president Naresh Uttam Patel, and embossed with the slogan ‘Bado Ka Hath Yuva Ka Sath’ (the older generation blesses the new).

On the other side of the bus is a solo picture of the SP chief with the slogan, ‘Kisan, Gareeb, Mahila, Yuva, Karobari, Sabki Ek Awaz Hai, Hum Samajwadi’ (farmers, the poor, women, the youth, traders, everyone says in one voice, we are Samajwadi). However, now pictures on the ‘Vijay Rath’ of SP chief have been updated with pictures of work done during the SP regime, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Laptop distribution 102-108 ambulance services, etc.

