Meghalaya Assembly Elections: Congress to Release Candidates List This Week

Congress will declare all candidates for Meghalaya Assembly elections this week. As the state gears up for the Assembly elections on February 27, Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President Vincent H Pala informed that the party will announce the list of its candidates by January 26.

Addressing the media, Pala said, “This time we are going to declare the candidates within three or four days.” Pala said he is going to Delhi to finalise the candidates list.

“We are having a screening committee meeting on Tuesday and the CEC on Wednesday so by 25-26 we would declare our candidates,” the MPCC president said during induction ceremony of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state President Saleng Sangma and Member of District Council (MDC) of Sutnga-Nongkhlieh Richard Lyngdoh who joined the Congress on Monday.

Welcoming the two leaders, Pala said that the wave of the Congress will start from Jaintia Hills to Garo Hills with the joining of the two leaders.

A three-time legislator from Gambegre constituency, Sangma returned to Congress fold after 10 years.

Talking to the media, Saleng said he joined Congress because it’s a bigger platform and not for the Congress vote bank.

“Last time I was totally giving up; it was a mystery that I came back as an MLA…… I am not scared. I am joining congress you all know that it’s a bigger platform now,” the former NCP leader said.

“It is not about vote bank it’s about me, myself and my people. With the Congress at least we can work together and the objective of joining Congress was for the people,” he said.

Interestingly in 2018, Sangma won the Gambegre seat by a mere 136 votes.

According to sources, Saleng Sangma is facing a strong competition from his opponent TMC at Gambegre Legislative Assembly constituency, which he represented thrice.

Polling in Meghalaya will take place on February 27 while the counting of votes scheduled for March 2.

