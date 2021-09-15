Meghalaya Assembly: Oppn Cong Stages Walkout After Being Disallowed Discussion on Ex-militant Leader’s Death

The opposition Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout as a mark of protest against the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government for preventing a discussion in the Assembly on the demand for immediate suspension of top police officials to allow a free and fair investigation into the alleged killing of the former HNLC (Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council) leader Cherishterfield Thangkhiew on August 13.

The House witnessed heated arguments after a short duration discussion moved by Congress legislator from Mawlai PT Sawkmie was disallowed by the Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh. The opposition MLAs also shouted slogans against the government, “MDA govt down down" and “Conrad Sangma down down" as they were heading out the Assembly building.

Before staging the protest, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said that the demand for suspension of the concerned officers is not at all something which can be considered as subjudice.

He, however, said that from the stand of the government, it proves beyond reasonable doubt that they are hellbent on sticking to the decision they have taken and they want to completely stonewall any possibility of discussion.

Mukul also asserted that discussion is important to have a conscious decision to be taken by the government.

“(If allowed), it would have been rather an opportunity for the government to review their stand and take a conscious decision considered best for the interest of the people and the state," he said.

“Now in absence of that we understand that even discussion on this subject will be meaningless because they (the government) will not be willing to even listen in other words it will fall on deaf ears. Most important part is that the intent of the government is very clear before us we will not in all futility engage in discussion and debate. Therefore, we walkout to demonstrate our disapproval and complete lack of confidence on the intent government," the leader of opposition declared as he led his team out of the Assembly hall.

Addressing media persons, Mukul said that the government is completely insensitive and is not concerned about the need to understand the ground reality.

“…they are completely disconnected from the ground reality as to what is happening in ground zero and the fallout that is visible everywhere," he said.

Asked, the former Chief Minister said, “We could only interpret that the government was hellbent on not responding to the sentiments of the people, to the ground realities and act upon to ensure justice despite the voice of the people are asking for suspension of the top police officials. We therefore condemn the attitude of this government."

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said it was not a fact that the government does not want to discuss but it is because there are certain constraints.

“The important aspect is that the judicial inquiry is there and we should give a chance to complete its exercise so that the truth come out," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here