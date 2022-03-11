Meghalaya BJP Chief Ernest Mawrie Rings Poll Bugle After Party's Historic Win in Manipur

Enthused by the victory of BJP in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand, Meghalaya BJP rings the poll bugle as state party president Ernest Mawrie said “there is no other alternative, only BJP.”

“I think it’s high time for the public of our state (Meghalaya) to see and focus on the formation of a new government and look forward to the BJP,” Mawrie told reporters in Shillong.

The ruling BJP coalition is set to return to power in Manipur as it bagged 32 seats in the 60-seat assembly, according to the Election Commission website.

While congratulating Manipur BJP on their victory in the 2022 Assembly elections, Mawrie said, “It is a big achievement for us as a party.”

The state BJP president also slammed the present Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government in the state for compromising with the health of the people by delaying the medical college in the state, and ignoring the state of education.

“Till today, we don’t have even a single medical college, though we have NEIGRIHMS (North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences) but that belongs to the centre although some seats are allotted under state quota,” Mawrie said.

Reiterating BJP’s development plank, Mawrie said, “As you have seen in Assam, each and every district in Assam they have set up a medical college. That is the target and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi…

“I request the people of Meghalaya to vote for the BJP in the next year. Let us form the government whose main agenda is development and set up more medical colleges in the state as those who aspire to become a doctor can study in the state itself,” Mawrie added.

Recently, several medical students studying in Ukraine returned to the state but accommodating them has become a challenge as the state does not have its own medical college.

BJP leader further welcomed the decision announced by PM Modi that the private medical colleges will charge the same as government colleges for 50% 6of their seats.

