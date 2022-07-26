Meghalaya BJP Leader Arrested from UP for ‘Running Sex Racket’ At His Farmhouse

Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak, accused of operating a sex racket at his farmhouse in Tura in West Garo Hills district, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. “Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. A team is being sent there to bring him to Tura,” district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh told PTI. Marak was arrested in Hapur district by the UP police, Singh said.

The arrest comes hours after police issued a look-out notice against Marak, a former militant leader, who was absconding following a police raid at his farmhouse.

On Saturday last week, six minors were rescued from Marak’s farmhouse, named Rimpu Bagan, and 73 people were arrested, and since then Marak was absconding. Police had said they rescued the minors based on a tip-off, and also seized hundreds of liquor bottles and condoms. Several cars were also recovered from the farmhouse.

A court in Tura had on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against the BJP leader.

The BJP is a part of the state’s ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s NPP.

Police had earlier said that Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but was evading the investigators. A militant-turned-politician, Marak, however, alleged that he was the target of political vendetta by the CM and fears for his life.

Marak is facing charges under various sections of the IPC and the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. He has more than 25 criminal cases registered against him since the early 2000s across the Northeastern state.

(With PTI inputs)

