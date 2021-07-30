Meghalaya BJP MLA Says Need to Encourage People to 'Eat More Beef Than Any Other Meat'

BJP leader and Meghalaya cabinet minister Sanbor Shullai on Friday said that there is a need to encourage people to “eat more beef than any other meat". On being asked about the reason behind this, the three-time legislator of South Shillong said that by encouraging people to eat more beef “it will subside the wrong information in their mind that the BJP will impose cow slaughter law."

“I encourage people to eat more beef than chicken, mutton or fish," Shullai told reporters.

The BJP leader further said he believes that people are free to eat what they want in a democratic country.

Meanwhile, Shullai, who had just taken charge of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, assured that he would also take up the issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure cattle transportation to Meghalaya not affected by the law passed in the neighbouring state.

