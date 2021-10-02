Meghalaya Bypolls: Congress Finalises Candidates for 2 Assembly Seats, One to Be Decided

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday finalised candidates for two of the three assembly constituencies where byelections will be held on October 30, a party source said. The party's state election committee will take a decision on the third candidate at the earliest, he said. The by-polls to the three seats -Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang - were necessitated after the death of the sitting MLAs.

"The party candidates for Rajabala and Mawphlang seats have been finalised, while the decision on Mawryngkneng is yet to be taken," the source said. The MPCC will send the names of three candidates to the All India Congress Committee for its approval, he said.

Asked about the outcome of the state election committee meeting, MPCC president and Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala said, Today we have decided candidates for two assembly constituencies and will shortly take a call on the third nominee after receiving all inputs from the block Congress committees and district units." David Nongrum, who was the sitting MLA from Mawryngkneng, had died in February, Azad Zaman of Rajabala constituency in March and S K Sunn, who represented Mawphlang constituency, on September 10. Nongrum and Zaman were Congress MLAs, while Sunn was an independent member of the assembly.

Counting of votes in the three seats will be held on November 2.

