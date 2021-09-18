Meghalaya CM Reshuffles Cabinet; Deputy CM Tynsong Stripped of Both Ministeries

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday reallocated new portfolios to four cabinet ministers. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has been stripped of Health and Family Welfare as well as Food, Civil Supplies & Consumers Affairs portfolios.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Health and Family welfare gained much prominence. Tynsong, now, has been now given the charge of Power, Housing, Parliamentary Affairs, and Public Works Department (Roads) Departments.

It may be mentioned that the Power department has been in controversy especially over alleged irregularities. The opposition Congress as well as various political parties have questioned about the irregularities in the department, following which a judicial inquiry was being set up by the government.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister James PK Sangma has become the new Health Minister of Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister reallocated portfolios soon after the Assembly session.

Sangma will now also look after Food, Civil Supplies & Consumers Affairs, Forests Environment, Information & Public Relations, Law, Taxation, Registration & Stamps Departments.

Sources close to the government said, “With several key departments being allocated, Sangma is gaining prominence in the cabinet, while Deputy Chief Minister is stripped of important portfolios.”

Sniawbhalang Dhar was given charge of Tourism, Commerce & Industries, Urban Affairs, Minister Municipal Administration, General Administration and Fisheries Departments

According to a notification, Mawhati MLA Dasakhiatbha Lamare was given charge of Transport, Public Works (Buildings) Departments.