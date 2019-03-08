Meghalaya Congress Boycotts Governor's Address Over His 'Boycott Everything Kashmiri' Tweet

The opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Friday boycotted the address of Governor Tathagata Roy in the state assembly for his controversial ‘Boycott everything Kashmiri’ tweet.Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma questioned if Governor Roy would tweet in a similar manner if an attack happened in the northeast, saying that it is because of such ‘agents and leaders of the BJP’ that the fight against terrorism has become increasingly difficult.“We boycotted the Governor’s address today to demonstrate our strong protest against his tweet after Pulwama attack. Is this is the kind of narrative generated by a person holding a constitutional post? Isn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi aware of it? If the Prime Minister stands by his commitment that his fight is against terrorists, he should have sacked him,” said Sangma, former chief minister of Meghalaya.“How do you expect to fight against terrorism by alienating people? If there’s a terrorist attack in Northeast, will the Governor tweet again asking people to boycott Northeastern goods and people of Northeast?” asked Sangma.On February 19, Governor Tathagata Roy had tweeted - “An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir,don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree.”After Friday’s incident, the Governor said he will look into the matter. When asked if he regretted the comments made, Roy said he had already made his observations in the tweet. “There is nothing further to be said beyond what I said in my tweet (Feb 19),” he said.Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma considered it “inappropriate” and an “insult” to the Governor’s chair.“It is very unfortunate that the Opposition acted this way. You might have differences of opinion with the Governor, but this is about the chair and a ceremonial process that takes place every year. It is not about Tahathagata Roy, but about the Governor of Meghalaya,” said CM Sangma.The Congress legislators also shunned away from the official photo session with the Governor.