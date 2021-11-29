Meghalaya Congress Knocks Speaker’s Door, Demands Disqualification of Defectors; TMC Appoints State Unit Chief

The All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday appointed former state assembly speaker Charles Pyngrope as the president of Meghalaya’s AITC unit.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “The Hon’ble Chairperson is pleased to appoint Shri Charles Pyngrope (Hon’ble MLA Meghalaya as the President of AITC Meghalaya unit with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma said, “Since we have come (to TMC) with all the 12 members, we have also requested the chairperson AITC to consider our proposal to appoint Mr. Charles Pyngrope as a President of the State Unit……. We proposed this to be considered as she (Mamata Banerjee) has considered and approved.”

All the 12 Legislators of Meghalaya who joined AITC recently met Chairperson Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek in Kolkata on Monday.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Congress leaders met Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Monday seeking disqualification of all the 12 defecting legislators.

Filing petition before the speaker, the newly elected Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh urged him to take up procedural measures as mandated under Rule 7 of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1988 and declare the 12 MLAs to have suffered disqualification under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Ampareen was also accompanied by the Congress chief and Shillong MP Vincent H Pala, two MLAs – Mohendro Rapsang and Process T Sawkmie, former KHADC chief PN Syiem and senior advocate of the Meghalaya High Court VGK Kynta.

After meeting the Speaker for his intervention, Ampareen told reporters that no political party should allow this kind of an exodus that in its sense discredits the political structure of the state.

She asserted that the merger needs to be evaluated before it is accepted “because we still see no parent body for them (12 MLAs) to merge with”.

“We are challenging this so-called merger of 12 Congress MLAs with the Trinamool. How can this be allowed, that is the first question that we are asking the Speaker to consider,” Ampareen said.

Stating that there are many aspects of the 10th Schedule which need to be taken into consideration before this merger is actually permitted, the CLP leader said, “(This is because) we fail to see the presence of the Trinamool Congress…in operation in the state of Meghalaya.”

She added, “We don’t know who the president, who their members are is, we don’t know where their office is, we don’t know whether they have an address, if any communication is to be given to this group.”

Congress Advocate VGK Kynta said, “According to our legal think tank, we have a good case and we think this is a win-win situation for the Congress. We will not disclose our trump card but we have a good case at hand. We centre our thoughts only on two-third. There are other parameters to consider their disqualification.”

Meanwhile, Congress has requested the Speaker to convene a special session to discuss this so-called merger.

Slamming Congress, turncoat Sangma said, “We go by the constitutional provision, we don’t go by individuals’ opinion, these are all legalities and these legalities are all connected with the constitutional provisions.”

Asked about Congress’ petition to the speaker the former Chief Minister said, “…as law makers we know exactly what does the constitution says.”

He also called it “an act of desperation by Congress”.

Assembly Speaker Lyngdoh on Monday said he will examine the petition filed by the Congress seeking the disqualification of the 12 MLAs for merging with the All India Trinamool Congress. Even as he is yet to take any decision on the merger.

