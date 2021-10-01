Meghalaya Congress Leaders Feel Mukul Sangma Won't Commit 'Blunder' of Joining TMC amid Defection Buzz

Amid speculation over former chief minister Mukul Sangma’s possible shift to the Trinamool Congress, Meghalaya Congress president Vincent H Pala termed him a “good friend" and said he would never leave the party “at this juncture".

Speaking to News18.com, Pala said, “Yes, I saw some social media posts claiming that he will or may leave the Congress and join Trinamool Congress. As far as I know, he is a very senior and seasoned politician and he will not leave the party at this point. He knows the values of Congress in Meghalaya.”

Despite repeated attempts, Sangma could not be reached for comments.

ALSO READ | Meghalaya Legislator Passes Away; Had Tested Positive for Covid-19

In the context of his “not so good terms" with Sangma after being appointed the state party president in August (reportedly without keeping Sangma in the loop), Pala said, “No, no, that was a separate issue. It may be because of the procedure (while announcing the party president in Meghalaya). I was appointed state president two weeks back and there could be mixed reactions among the leaders. But Mukul and I share a very cordial relationship. There are no differences between us…The All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Meghalaya, Manish Chatrath ji called me personally and inquired about the rumours revolving around Mukul Sangma and I told him that it is very unlikely that he will quit Congress and join Trinamool Congress. Tomorrow, I am meeting Mukul Sangma and will discuss the rumours.”

Many in the political fraternity feel that the next assembly polls in Meghalaya must be held by February 2023, and with only 16 months to go, it’d be difficult for the Trinamool Congress to make inroads in the state. After retaining West Bengal with a thumping victory in the April-May assembly polls, the TMC has been making efforts to augment its national presence with focus on states like Tripura, Goa and the Northeast.

Experts say if the Trinamool Congress is eyeing Mukul Sangma and his followers, he will require two-thirds of the Congress MLAs to join for it to be considered a merger, or form a new party to avoid any legal trouble under the anti-defection law. Sangma is believed to have the support of eight Congress MLAs, including six relatives.

The Congress held 20 of the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya. However, its MLA from Selsella, Clement R Marak, David Nongrum from Mawryngkneng constituency of East Khasi Hills and Rajbala constituency legislator Dr Azad Zaman passed away. Now, the party has 17 MLAs; Sangma would need the support of 12.

“With eight MLAs in his kitty, it will be difficult for Mukul Sangma to break the party and join the Trinamool Congress to avoid legal trouble under the anti-defection law. Above all, why will he join the TMC? I believe they will not be able to do much ‘politically’ now because the election is just 16 months away. Where is the time? They don’t have time to prepare for it. Mukul Sangma is a clever politician and he will not commit this blunder,” a senior state Congress leader said.

Speculation of Sangma joining the Trinamool Congress intensified after he met the party’s general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, on September 21.

ALSO READ | By-Polls to 3 Assembly Seats in Meghalaya on October 30

Sources say the TMC expects that Mukul Sangma will manage to break 12 to 13 Congress MLAs for a merger, but apart from his wife Dikkanchi D Shira (MLA from Mahendraganj), younger brother Zenith Sangma (MLA from Rangsakona), Zenith’s wife Saddhiarani M Sangma (MLA from Gambegre) and four others (including two relatives) are with him.

Speaking to some local media houses in Shillong, Mukul Sangma rubbished the possibility of joining the Trinamool Congress.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.