Meghalaya Congress President Vincent Pala Gearing Up to Form Govt With NPP Support in 2023, Allege Party Leaders

The newly appointed president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Vincent H Pala has been alleged of planning to work with the National People’s Party (NPP) in 2023.

The allegation was made by some of the Congress leaders, sources said on Wednesday.

“Pala of trying to work with the Conrad Sangma-led NPP to form the government in 2023 without the support of the UDP and other regional parties,” sources said.

The MPCC chief has also been accused of sidelining the veteran political leader Mukul Sangma in the state which led to the rumblings within Congress.

“The move is very clear without Mukul Sangma, NPP will not have any problem working with the Congress and that’s what is being planned about,” the sources said.

They said soon after being appointed as MPCC president, Vincent Pala targeted UDP on multiple occasions.

“Pala has already started sidelining UDP. Have you ever seen Pala in his statement attacking Conrad Sangma or NPP? He is rather soft on them but never misses an opportunity to target UDP which is his arch rival,” one of the Congress leaders from Shillong said.

Expressing resentment on the manner in which the Shillong MP was appointed as MPCC Chief, a Congress legislator from Garo Hills said Dr Mukul Sangma was never consulted on Pala’s appointment.

“After (L) Tarun Gogoi demise it is Dr Mukul Sangma who is the tallest leader of Congress in North East, he is also the Chairperson of Congress coordination Committee for North East and Member of CWC but AICC did not acknowledge him,” the MLA said on request of anonymity.

Asked, the legislator said, “I am too junior in the party, I don’t know what the leaders are thinking but I express my feelings and I will continue to support Dr Mukul be whatever it comes.”

