BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie lost the West Shillong seat to United Democratic Party’s Paul Lyngdoh in the state assembly elections on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader grabbed headlines earlier this month after he stated there are “no restrictions in eating beef" in the state and admitted that he consumes beef.

Mawrie lost the electoral battle to UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh in the West Shillong constituency with 20.07 per cent of the vote, according to the Election Commission of India’s website. Lyngdoh secured 7,917 (42.14%) votes, defeating closest rival National People’s Party (NPP)’s Mohendro Rapsang by 3,485 votes.

The BJP state president had said that he consumes beef and there were “no problems" with regard to it in the party as it is the lifestyle of the people of Meghalaya. “We are in Meghalaya, everybody eats beef, and there is no restriction. Yes, I eat beef too. There is no ban in Meghalaya. It is the lifestyle of the people, no one can stop it. There is no such rule in India also. Some states have passed some acts. In Meghalaya, we have a slaughterhouse, everybody takes a cow or pig and brings it to the market. It could be a hygienic one. So the people they have the habit," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Following Mawrie’s statement, BJP’s national secretary Ritu Raj Sinha said the saffron party respects regional sentiments. “We have our governments in Nagaland and Goa. Nobody has put restrictions on anyone’s eating choice," he said.

Mawrie had also dismissed allegations by opposition of the BJP being an anti-Christian party and stated in the nine years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, no church has been attacked or targeted in the country. “Opposition political party’s allegation that BJP is an anti-Christian party, is just election propaganda," he had said.

BJP also rules Goa and not a single Church has been targeted, he said, adding, “Same with Nagaland also. It is just political propaganda made by some political parties, especially Congress, TMC, and even some ally parties in the state. It is not true. I am also a Christian and they never tell me not to go to Church," Mawrie added.

Meanwhile, amid speculations of a hung assembly as the three previous allies inch to cross the halfway mark in the 60-strong assembly, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his support to form a new government, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Twitter. BJP national president J P Nadda has advised the party’s Meghalaya unit to support Conrad Sangma-led NPP, Sarma added.

Ahead of this year’s poll, the saffron party had snapped ties with the NPP and decided to go it alone, possibly a tactical move as sentiments in the tribal state ran high after clashes over a disputed border with Assam which the BJP rules.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

