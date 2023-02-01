It’s “Hek vs Hek” for Shillong’s prestigious Pynthorumkhrah General Seat in the Meghalaya Assembly elections. While, in Meghalaya, it has been a trend that families stay together and support each other during elections, this electoral battlefield is different with blood relatives locking horns for one seat.

Rocky Hek is contesting against his own uncle and BJP candidate Alexander Laloo Hek on the National People’s Party (NPP) ticket.

On Wednesday, Rocky Hek alleged that there has been a lack of development in the constituency. Escorted by supporters, Rocky walked to the District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday afternoon to file his nomination.

Expressing confidence to defeat his uncle, Rocky said, “We are 100 per cent confident to win as the constituency needs a change. I assure people that if I am elected, I will do whatever it takes to get rid of the drug menace, which nobody is talking about and to uplift the livelihood of the people of the constituency.”

Polling in Meghalaya will take place on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2.

The NPP leader further assured to set up a job placement cell for the youth and all-round development in the constituency. He also stated that there are no proper roads, water supply, and streetlights besides others.

Assuring to fully implement the various schemes of the government, Rocky said, “I want to improve the livelihood of the people instead of giving them Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.”

BJP MLA Alexander Laloo Hek has been representing the Pynthorumkhrah constituency for the last 25 years.

Asked about the decision to contest against his own uncle, Rocky said that it was the wishes of the people of the constituency.

The Pynthorumkhrah General seat became more interesting after sitting MDC PN Syiem who is also a Congress candidate threw his hat in the electoral fray.

