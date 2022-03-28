CHANGE LANGUAGE
Meghalaya: Setback for Congress as 20 Leaders Quit, Blame Infighting, Corruption

Bajop Pyngrope is set to join National People’s Party (NPP) on March 31. (News18)

Purbasha Bhattacharjee

In a major setback for the Congress in Meghalaya, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) MDC from Rambrai Jyrngam, Bajop Pyngrope, tendered his resignation from the party along with 19 other office-bearers and members of Rambrai Jyrngam constituency.

The mass resignation is allegedly triggered by infighting in the party and alleged corruption.

Pyngrope is set to join National People’s Party (NPP) on March 31.

With the joining of Pyngrope, the stage is set for suspended Congress legislator Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang, who is likely to join the NPP in days to come.

first published:March 28, 2022, 20:58 IST