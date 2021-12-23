Meghalaya Speaker Approves Merger of 12 Congress MLAs with TMC

Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday recognised the merger of 12 Congress MLAs with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The decision was made on the petitions filed by Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh for disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

“After examining in detail all the 12 petitions filed by the Petitioner Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, and the comments received from all the 12 Respondents, I am satisfied that the merger of the 12 Members of the Indian National Congress is valid as provided under paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India, and does not attract disqualification. I do not find any merit in the submissions made in the petitions filed by Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA, and therefore, the same is hereby dismissed," speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said in an order issued on Thursday.

The 12 legislators — Dr Mukul Sangma, Marthon Sangma, Jimmy Sangma, Lazarus Sangma, Miani Shira, H M Shangpliang, George Lyngdoh, Winnerson Sangma, Dikkanchi Shira, Zenith Sangma, Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale — had handed over the letter of merger to the speaker on November 24.

Congress, on the other hand, had challenged the merger and sought the disqualification of the MLAs. CLP leader Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh had, on November 29, filed a petition with Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh seeking the disqualification of the 12 defected legislators.

Two separate petitions were filed by Congress against the merger, on November 29, one petition was filed and submitted by Congress Legislative Party Leader Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh. On December 10, two more petitions were filed and submitted to the Speaker against two legislators.

Meanwhile, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh has decided not to pursue the petition seeking disqualification of defecting legislators any further. She, however, said the decision in this regard rests with the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President, Vincent Pala.

“My personal view is simple, Hon’ Speaker has decided and I respect his order. I will not pursue this petition forward because our campaign will take priority in 2022," Lyngdoh said.

“The party, however, may have a different view on the matter. On this, our President will decide and we will await his decision on the matter, " she added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.