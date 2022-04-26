Meghalaya: Three to Four Sitting MLAs to Join United Democratic Party, Says Chief Lyngdoh

No less than three to four sitting legislators are soon to join the United Democratic Party (UDP) with barely 10 months left for the Meghalaya assembly elections. Party chief Metbah Lyngdoh said talks were on with several political leaders.

If sources are to be believed, these legislators will join the party by the end of the year. “Talks are on, few MLAs have already confirmed joining our party, few more will come,” said Lyngdoh.

He ruled out defection by any UDP MLA saying “all are intact”. Asked about the induction drive, the UDP chief said, “We need not show, we will show at the right time. People are with us.”

The Meghalaya assembly polls are scheduled to be held in March 2023.

In the previous assembly elections in February 2018, the coalition led by the National People’s Party formed the state government with Conrad Sangma becoming chief minister.

