Meghalaya: TMC's Mukul Sangma Slams Congress for Extending Support to NPP-led MDA Govt

All India Trinamool Congress (Meghalaya) parliamentary party Chief Dr Mukul Sangma on Saturday said Congress in Meghalaya is in complete disarray and shows desperation to remain in power in the state.

“It is a reflection of the fact that the Congress in the state of Meghalaya is in complete disarray, they are victim full of confusion,” Sangma told reporters at the sideline of launching of the All India Trinamool Congress party in the legislative constituency of Dalu.

The former Congress Legislative Party leader on Saturday criticised the party’s decision to support the National People’s Party (NPP) which leads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, and urged the Congress MLAs and leaders in the state to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“That is the reason why I have said that instead of remaining in Indian National Congress, if they have the resolve to serve the people and the state, it is time for them to join Trinamool Congress. It is the only platform where they can do justice to the responsibilities vested upon them,” Dr Sangma said.

Calling the decision of the congress as a complete betrayal to the people, the former chief minister said, “Congress has decided to be part of the government where NPP and BJP is actively associated, it is a complete betrayal. It is in contrary to what the Indian National Congress has always stood for.”

“It is the reflection of their desperation to remain in power,” he added.

More than three weeks after Mukul Sangma along with 11 Congress MLAs joined TMC, the Congress has announced its support towards the NPP.

“Some of them have attempted to be a part of the government after the election results were announced in March, 2018. I think it is their desperation which has led them to this. 12 of us have merged with AITC on November 25. In these few days, they have not been in a position to reaffirm their commitment to the people in sync with what was promised in 2018," the former CM said.

The former CM has been busy with various programs after shifting his allegiance from the Congress to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The meetings have aimed to inform supporters of the reasons for their leaving the Congress. One similar meeting held at Koinadubi, Dalu, Garo Hills where hundreds of people joined the All India Trinamool Congress.

As the Saga of exodus continues from Congress, Vincent Pala led party suffered yet another setback as members from Block Congress Committee (BCC), Mahila Congress Committee (MCC) and Youth Congress Committee (YCC) joined AITC in the presence of Sangma.

Earlier, the Congress party announced to support the NPP-led MDA government on various issues of public interest. CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh announced that the party will support the government on the issues of demand for ILP, CAA, inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule and others. Announcing its decision to unanimously decided to extend full support to the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

This announcement came after a meeting with the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said, “We have offered the chief minister our dedicated support on several aspects of governance which needs our attention.”

She said this was after the CLP had decided to focus on all the important agendas that will attend to the needs of the people of Meghalaya.

According to her, the political maneuvering between parties will always be disadvantageous to the public.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.