Ahead of a new government formation in Meghalaya, regional parties led by the United Democratic party (UDP) extended their support to National People’s Party (NPP) President Conrad K Sangma, just 36 hours before he will be sworn as the 13th Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

Sangma confirmed the news by posting pictures with UDP and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) members.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma said, “thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people."

Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people. pic.twitter.com/YVJlx3BxCM— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 5, 2023

Around 6 pm today, UDP Vice President AF Dkhar accompanied other legislators submitted a letter of support to Conrad Sangma and Sangma confirmed the development.

PDF leaders had also gone to Sangma’s residence on Saturday night, to submit their letter of support.

Earlier, BJP, two MLAs of HSPDP and two Independent MLAs extended their support to NPP.

Despite protesting against the ‘Khasi Chief Minister’ in Meghalaya, United Democratic Party later in the evening extended the support to the NPP-BJP led alliance.

According to sources, UDP is bargaining for three cabinet berths for its legislators. While PDF and HSPDP are likely to get one each cabinet berth. Even BJP is likely to get one, although this will be again on rotation basis.

With this, NPP will keep 5 cabinet berths and the chief ministerial post reserved for itself.

Now the NPP led alliance has 45 elected members - including 26 NPP , 11 UDP, 2 BJP, 2 HSPDP, 2 PDF and 2 Independents.

The opposition will be left with 14 which includes 5 each from TMC and Congress and 4 from VPP.

Sangma is set to take path as the chief minister for the second consecutive term on March 7. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present too.

