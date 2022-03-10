Mehal Kalan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Mehal Kalan seat in Punjab. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Harbans Singh (SP), Harchand Kaur (INC), Kulwant Singh Pandori (AAP), Teja Singh Kalabula (AEP), Gurpreet Singh Rureke (CPIMLL), Chamkaur Singh (BSP), Sant Sukhwinder Singh Tibba (SADS), Gurmel Singh (NAP), Gurjant Singh Kattu (SADASM), Jasveer Singh (IND), Supinder Singh (IND), Gurtej Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 71.58%, which is -9.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kulwant Singh Pandori of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.104 Mehal Kalan (महल कलां) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Barnala district of Punjab. Mehal Kalan is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 160348 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 75,533 were male and 84,814 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mehal Kalan in 2022 is: 1,123 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,227 eligible electors, of which 83,052 were male,72,445 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,38,869 eligible electors, of which 74,168 were male, 64,701 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mehal Kalan in 2017 was 2,153. In 2012, there were 1,107 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Kulwant Singh Pandori of AAP won in this seat defeating Kulwant Singh Pandori of AAP by a margin of 27,064 which was 10.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 22.89% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Harchand Kaur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Gobind Singh of SAD by a margin of 7,391 votes which was 6.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most number of votes in the 104 Mehal Kalan Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 22 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.94%, while it was 80.88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Mehal Kalan went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.104 Mehal Kalan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 163. In 2012, there were 149 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.104 Mehal Kalan comprises of the following areas of Barnala district of Punjab: Panchayats Bhotna, Bihla, Chhiniwal Khurd, Deewana, Gehal, Talewal B of Talewal KC; KCs Chananwal, Mehal Kalan, Vajeedke Kalan of Barnala Tehsil; Panchayats Badshahpur, Herike, Salempur of Ghanauri Kalan KC and Sherpur KC of Dhuri Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Mehal Kalan constituency, which are: Jagraon, Raikot, Malerkotla, Dhuri, Barnala, Bhadaur, Nihal Singhwala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Mehal Kalan is approximately 573 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mehal Kalan is: 30°29’20.8"N 75°29’25.1"E.

