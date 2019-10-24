Meham Election Results 2019 Live Updates (महम, Maham): Balraj Kundu of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Meham ( ( Maham) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rohtak district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.22%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,84,110 eligible electors, of which 1,00,703 were male, 83,406 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,296 service voters had also registered to vote.

Meham Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND 4195 47.19% Balraj Kundu INC 2055 23.12% Anand Singh BJP 1921 21.61% Shamsher Singh LEADING BSP 413 4.65% Anil Kumar JJP 180 2.02% Hargian Singh IND 16 0.18% Parmjeet Kundu IND 14 0.16% Ramesh IND 14 0.16% Ranbir Singh LKSK(P) 13 0.15% Joginder Pal Singh IND 9 0.10% Satyavan Parashar IND 8 0.09% Nakul NOTA 7 0.08% Nota IND 6 0.07% Mukesh Kumar IND 6 0.07% Ranvir IND 6 0.07% Kashmir Sharan IND 5 0.06% Jaibir IND 5 0.06% Naresh IND 4 0.04% Jalkaran Balhara RLP 4 0.04% Sonu IND 3 0.03% Dalip IND 3 0.03% Harbir Singh IND 2 0.02% Surender Singh Dangi

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,66,933 eligible electors, of which 91,934 were male, 74,999 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,296 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,50,515.

Meham has an elector sex ratio of 828.24.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anand Singh Dangi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9657 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.56% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anand Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6966 votes which was 5.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.56% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 60. Meham Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 76.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.9%, while it was 77.77 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.44%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 217 polling stations in 60. Meham constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 205.

Extent: 60. Meham constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtak district of Haryana: Meham Tehsil; PCs Singhpura, Samargopalpur-I and II, Gharothi, Dobh, Bahu Akbarpur-I and II of Rohtak-II KC of Rohtak Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Meham is: 28.9642 76.3955.

