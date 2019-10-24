Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Meham Election Results 2019 Live Updates (महम, Maham): Balraj Kundu of Congress Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Meham (महम, Maham) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Meham Election Results 2019 Live Updates (महम, Maham): Balraj Kundu of Congress Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Meham (महम, Maham) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Meham ( ( Maham) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Rohtak district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.22%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,84,110 eligible electors, of which 1,00,703 were male, 83,406 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,296 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,66,933 eligible electors, of which 91,934 were male, 74,999 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,296 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,50,515.

Meham has an elector sex ratio of 828.24.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anand Singh Dangi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 9657 votes which was 7.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.56% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anand Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6966 votes which was 5.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.56% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 60. Meham Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 76.46%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 80.9%, while it was 77.77 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.44%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 217 polling stations in 60. Meham constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 205.

Extent: 60. Meham constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtak district of Haryana: Meham Tehsil; PCs Singhpura, Samargopalpur-I and II, Gharothi, Dobh, Bahu Akbarpur-I and II of Rohtak-II KC of Rohtak Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Meham is: 28.9642 76.3955.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Meham results

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram