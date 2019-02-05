English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehbooba Mufti Demands Action Against Army Officer For 'Torturing' Pulwama Man
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about breaking the backbone of terror, Mehbooba said the Kashmir issue was a political one which could not be resolved militarily.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday demanded action against an Army officer, who allegedly subjected a man from Pulwama to torture and threatened to kill him in an encounter.
"I would request the governor and the Army chief to look into the matter as to why has the Army officer so brutally tortured this youth that he has been hospitalised," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told reporters after paying a visit to the man — Tauseef Wani — at the SMHS hospital here.
Wani has alleged that he was called to the Shadimarg camp of the Army by one Major Shukla, where he was tortured. According to him, he was also threatened that if he did not pose with a gun, he would be eliminated in an encounter.
"Tauseef's father was killed by militants 23 years ago and his younger brother is serving in the Army. If this is what is done to our own people, those who have relatives in the Army, what will be the fate of others," Mehbooba said.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said Major Shukla was spoken about highly for being a brave soldier, adding, "What kind of bravado is this to call a person to the camp and torture him?"
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about breaking the backbone of terror, Mehbooba said the Kashmir issue was a political one which could not be resolved militarily.
"There has to be a dialogue with the stakeholders and Pakistan. Till then, the situation will not improve," she added.
