PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has been detained again, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said on Friday. She claimed that she has been locked in her house since two days as the Union territory administration "refused to allow her to visit party leader Waheed Para's family in Pulwama". Mufti claimed that her daughter has also been placed under house arrest.

Para, PDP's youth wing president and a former cabinet minister, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi after two days of questioning on Wednesday. He had recently filed his nomination for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir.

Mufti said that he was arrested on baseless charges and also shared a clip in which the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh could be seen praising the contribution of Para as secretary of J&K sports council. This clip is from the time when PDP was in alliance with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Para is considered to be close to Mufti and is said to have a following among the youth of the Valley. Even after the BJP broke its alliance with the PDP and several of the latter's senior leaders quit, Para was one of the visible faces of the party who vocally rallied support and stood by Mufti.