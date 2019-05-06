A few years ago, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech comment” against PM Modi helped BJP consolidate by galvanising public support. Now with the BJP in a state of despair & desperation, PM’s fulminations & personal remarks against the Gandhis might inadvertently end up helping Congress . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 6, 2019

People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti in a sardonic comment at PM Modi on Monday said that much like the controversial Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's, the Prime Minister's incendiary words would only go to help his political rivals."A few years ago, Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech comment” against PM Modi helped BJP consolidate by galvanising public support. Now with the BJP in a state of despair & desperation, PM’s fulminations & personal remarks against the Gandhis might inadvertently end up helping Congress," she tweeted.Mufti was referring to the 2017 incident in which Aiyar's "ill-time" jibe at Modi calling him "a neech kism ka aadmi (a vile man) who has no sabhyata (civility)", ended up causing a major embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls. Many have also said that Aiyar's "chai-wala" comment in 2014 helped the BJP cement a victory in 2014 as the saffron party successfully co-opted the jibe in many of their campaigns.Mufti's scathing comment comes amid a political slugfest between the prime minister and several opposition party leaders over the PM's "corrupt no. 1" jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, which he said in reference to the Bofors scandal.Many leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel and Mufti herself had criticised the PM for "stooping very low" and "maligning" Rajiv Gandhi."Rajiv Gandhi lost his life serving our country....Malicious attempts to malign a person who’s passed away shows political discourse has reached its nadir," the former J&K CM had tweeted.