Mehbooba Mufti, Hasnain Masoodi File Nomination From Anantnag Seat
The last date for filing of nomination is April 4, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 5.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, JKPCC president G A Mir and National Conference candidate Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi were among 10 candidates who filed nomination papers from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
"PDP candidate Mehbooba Mufti and NC candidate Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi filed their nomination papers in the officeof the returning officer for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency today," an election department official said.
Other candidates who filed their papers include Zaffar Ali of Jammu Kashmir People's Conference, Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh of Janata Dal United, Sanjay Kumar Dhar of Manav Adhikar Party and independents Shamas Khwaja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Gh Mohammad Wani and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat.
As of now, 16 nominations have been filed for the constituency.
The last date for filing of nomination is April 4, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 5.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8. Voting for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, spread over four south Kashmir districts including Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian, will be held on April 23 (for Anantnag district), April 29 (for Kulgam district) and May 6 (for Pulwama and Shopian districts).
The counting of votes will be done on May 23
