Mehbooba Mufti, Hasnain Masoodi File Nomination from Anantnag Seat

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference candidate Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi Wednesday filed nomination papers from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.BJP candidate for the South Kashmir seat Sofi Mohammad Yousuf has already filed his nomination papers. Two independent candidates have also filed their nominations since the Election Commission issued notification for the third phase of polls on March 28."PDP candidate Mehbooba Mufti and NC candidate Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi filed their nomination papers in the office of the returning officer for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency today," an election department official said.Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir is scheduled to file nomination papers as Congress candidate later in the day.The last date for filing of nominations is April 4, while scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 8.Voting for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, spread over four south Kashmir districts including Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian, will be held on 23 April (for Anantnag district), 29 April (for Kulgam district) and 6 May (for Pulwama and Shopian districts).The counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.