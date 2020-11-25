Mehbooba Mufti Lashes Out at Centre after NIA Arrests PDP Youth Wing Leader Waheed Para

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday issued a number of tweets slamming the Centre for the arrest of her party's youth leader Waheed Para.

Para, PDP's youth wing president and a former cabinet minister, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi after two days of questioning on Wednesday. He had recently filed his nomination for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections from Pulwama in South Kashmir.

In a statement, an NIA spokesperson said, “Today NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People’s Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons."

Mufti in her tweets shared a clip in which the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh could be seen praising the contribution of Para as secretary of J&K sports council. This clip is from the time when PDP was in alliance with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another tweet, Mufti said, "Waheed was illegally arrested for more than a year in 2019. Yet his belief in democracy didn’t waver & he chose to contest DDC elections. Seems like those who place their faith in the power of democracy will earn the wrath of a hostile & communal government."

Para is considered to be close to Mufti and is said to have a following among the youth of the Valley. Even after the BJP broke its alliance with the PDP and several of the latter's senior leaders quit, Para was one of the visible faces of the party who vocally rallied support and stood by Mufti.

In another tweet, Mufti said she could "personally vouch for Waheed’s integrity, honesty & character. Its upto the judiciary now to dispense justice & ensure @parawahid is released at the earliest".