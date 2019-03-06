English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mehbooba Mufti Leads PDP Protest Against Centre Ban on Jamaat in Jammu & Kashmir
A large number of PDP workers and leaders led by Mehbooba Mufti raised slogans demanding revocation of the ban and release of Jamaat leaders and activists.
File photo of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI)
Loading...
Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest rally of her party in Anantnag district against the Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly having close ties with militant outfits and demanded revocation of the decision.
The former state chief minister led scores of her party activists at the rally in the south Kashmir district.
A large number of PDP workers and leaders took part in the protest held outside a housing colony in Khanabal area. They raised slogans demanding revocation of the ban and release of Jamaat leaders and activists detained during a crackdown by police last month.
Speaking to reporters, Mufti warned she would intensify her protest if the ban is not lifted.
"Our imams and moulvis are being arrested. 70- and 80-year-olds are being jailed. Offices of JeI have been sealed. People having Ahli-Hadith ideology are also being jailed. PDP is protesting against all this. We will not allow this muscle power.
"We will protest at district level and then in every (assembly) segment. We want the ban to be revoked and these elderly people be released. Also, people should be told what their crime is, what is the charge that they face, what is the evidence on the basis of which they have been jailed," the PDP president said.
The Centre on February 28 banned the Jamaat for five years under an anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.
A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ban follows a massive crackdown on the outfit in the Valley. Around 150 leaders and activists of the outfit have been detained in raids across Kashmir.
Several properties belonging to the outfit or its leaders have been seized by the government since the ban was imposed.
The former state chief minister led scores of her party activists at the rally in the south Kashmir district.
A large number of PDP workers and leaders took part in the protest held outside a housing colony in Khanabal area. They raised slogans demanding revocation of the ban and release of Jamaat leaders and activists detained during a crackdown by police last month.
Speaking to reporters, Mufti warned she would intensify her protest if the ban is not lifted.
"Our imams and moulvis are being arrested. 70- and 80-year-olds are being jailed. Offices of JeI have been sealed. People having Ahli-Hadith ideology are also being jailed. PDP is protesting against all this. We will not allow this muscle power.
"We will protest at district level and then in every (assembly) segment. We want the ban to be revoked and these elderly people be released. Also, people should be told what their crime is, what is the charge that they face, what is the evidence on the basis of which they have been jailed," the PDP president said.
The Centre on February 28 banned the Jamaat for five years under an anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.
A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ban follows a massive crackdown on the outfit in the Valley. Around 150 leaders and activists of the outfit have been detained in raids across Kashmir.
Several properties belonging to the outfit or its leaders have been seized by the government since the ban was imposed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Explains: What is GSP And How Will Its Withdrawal Impact India-US Trade?
- Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is New Age Tarzan in Chuck Russell’s Film
- Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 Launched in 2019 to Play PUBG: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 More
- Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
- Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mainstream
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results