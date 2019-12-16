Mehbooba Mufti Questions PM Modi over Detention of Kashmiri Leaders

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion about debate and dissent being essence of democracy in the light of the detentions and curbs on opposition leaders in Kashmir.

"If debate and discussion are essential to democracy then why deprive people of J&K of the same rights? For us Kashmiris, its only been division, draconian laws and detentions," Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle, operated by her daughter Iltija Mufti, tweeted in response to a post by the Prime Minister.

Mehbooba Mufti and several top mainstream leaders, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, have been placed under preventive detention since August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

"Violent protests on Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate and discussion are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos," Modi had tweeted earlier in day.

