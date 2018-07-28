Mehbooba Mufti Says Alliance With BJP Was Like ‘Cup of Poison’

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said that she "drank the cup of poison" in order to remain in a coalition government with the BJP. The PDP Chief added that her decision was borne out of compulsion, following her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's demise in 2016.Mehbooba further claimed that senior party leaders had told her that going against Sayeed’s decision of an alliance with the BJP would amount to “disrespect”."Allah is witness that my politics would start and end with my father. That is the reason when he left this world, I was not ready to form the government. It took me three months... I had never thought that I will become the chief minister. I had only thought of fulfilling my father's agenda of how to take out the people of J&K from the present situation,” Mehbooba said."At that time, the workers, MLAs and other senior leaders told me that it was the decision taken by Mufti Sahib, you will have to drink this poison and carry this fire on your head. If you don't, it will be a disrespect to Mufti Sahib's decision," she added.She was speaking at the 19th foundation day of her party, her first public meeting after resigning as chief minister."It was the statements of assurance from leaders at the Centre, reiterating their commitment to the agenda of alliance, which compelled me to form the government," she said.The BJP had, on June 19, pulled the plug on its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, following which Mehbooba tendered her resignation as the chief minister.(With inputs from PTI)