Mehbooba Mufti Says Kashmiri Pandits Being Killed, Forced to Leave Home Under BJP Govt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP over target killings of Kashmiri pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said that such killings took place at the time when the saffron party is in power.

She slammed the BJP leaders who blamed National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and late PDP leader Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for the eviction of Kashmiri pandits from the valley.

Speaking to reporters during her visit to Anantnag, Mufti said that BJP leaders should remember that the target killings of Kashmiri pandits started in Kashmir after 2019 when the BJP is in power.

She accused BJP of not paying attention to Kashmiri pandits who have been protesting in Jammu for the past several months.

The PDP chief said that nowadays Kashmiri pandits are once again forced to leave Kashmir and that too under the rule of BJP. “On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is claiming to eliminate corruption from Jammu and Kashmir and provide jobs to the youth while the situation is contradictory,” she added.

Mufti said that if corruption had really been eradicated and jobs had been provided, the youth today would not have protested on the streets and the government would not have had to postpone SI or any other recruitment list.

Earlier, the Congress had demanded that the Centre release a white paper on the plight of the minority community during its eight-year rule.

“This year, there have been 30 targeted killings in Kashmir. The exodus of Pandits is increasing rapidly. The BJP has ruined the good work done by the UPA,” former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Shopian’s Choudharygund village on October 15. On October 18, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in their rented accommodation in Shopian.

According to the data, till September 2022, the number of civilian killings was 25, with the highest recorded in March (8) and May (6). The total number of civilians killed in 2021 was 41, while it was 38 in 2019. There is a dip in killings, but the fear remains.

