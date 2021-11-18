Mehbooba Mufti Says Put Under House Arrest Again, Claims Party Leaders Arrested

Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote that she has been put under house arrest.

Mufti said party leaders Suhail Bukhari and Najmu Saqib ‘have been arrested’.

“Again under house arrest & PDPs @SAAQQIIB & @Suhail_Bukhari too have been arrested," Mehbooba tweeted.

“Their narrative right from the start was based on lies to escape accountability. They dont want to be held accountable for their actions & that’s why they are muzzling voices that speak up against such injustice & atrocities," she further said.

The J&K government on Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry in the Hyderpora encounter in which police said four persons, including a Pakistani terrorist and his accomplice were killed.

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet stated that after the report is submitted suitable action will be taken in a time bound manner.

The families of Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul killed during the encounter insist that they had no involvement in militancy and demanded that the bodies of the two be returned to them.

