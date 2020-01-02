Take the pledge to vote

Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija Mufti Detained for 'Trying to Visit Ex-CM Mufti Sayeed's Grave'

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather's grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

Updated:January 2, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Thursday said she was detained by police at her residence here after she tried to visit the grave of her grandfather and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, said she had sought permission to visit her grandfather's grave in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district. "I have been detained at home and not allowed to move anywhere," Iltija was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan denied that Iltija was detained and said "the Ananantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit". "We also have to keep in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere," Khan added.

Barricades have been erected at Gupkar road which leads to the 'Fairview' residence belonging to Iltija's mother and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is under preventive detention since August 5 when the Centre announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions and bifurcate the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Mediapersons were not allowed by police to reach the residence and the road was open only for security personnel and residents of the high-security area of the city.

Sayeed, the two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, had passed away after a brief illness on January 7, 2016. "I wanted to go to visit my grandfather's grave. It is my right. Is it a crime for a granddaughter to visit her grandfather's grave or do they think I am going to organise stone pelting or a protest there," Iltija said.

She accused the civil and the police administrations of being "arrogant", alleging "they do not want peace in the Valley".

(With PTI inputs)

