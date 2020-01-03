Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija Seeks Permission to Visit Mufti Sayeed's Grave on Death Anniversary

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija sought the permission a day after she was detained after an attempt to reach Sayeed's grave in Anantnag district.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija Seeks Permission to Visit Mufti Sayeed's Grave on Death Anniversary
File photo of Iltija Mufti.

Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Friday wrote a letter to the administration seeking permission to visit the grave of her maternal grandfather and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in south Kashmir on his fourth death anniversary on January 7.

Iltija, a Special Security Group protectee, has written to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan seeking permission to visit the grave of Sayeed, who died at AIIMS, Delhi, on January 7, 2016 after a brief illness.

In her letter, Iltija has said she and her family would like to visit the grave of her grandfather, a two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, at Dara Shiku of Anantnag district in South Kashmir.

"Since the civil administration and police have stated on record repeatedly that the situation in Kashmir is normal, I don't see why we should be denied permission to offer our tributes at his grave," she said.

"It would be a crying shame if the administration or police denied us the right to even mourn and remember Mufti Saab on his fourth death anniversary."

She also made a reference about Thursday's incident when she had attempted to reach to Sayeed's grave but was detained as she had not sought a permission for visiting Anantnag district.

Munir Khan had denied Iltija's claim that she was detained. "The Anantnag district administration did not give clearance for her visit," he had said.

"We also have to keep in mind that she is an SSG protectee who has to take police clearance before visiting anywhere," Khan had added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram