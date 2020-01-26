Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Slams Centre Over 'Hypocrisy of Republic Day' as Kashmir Experiences Blackout

The former chief minister along with Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are under house arrest since August 2019, when the state was made a Union Territory.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 7:00 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Slams Centre Over 'Hypocrisy of Republic Day' as Kashmir Experiences Blackout
File photo of Iltija Mufti.

New Delhi: Tweeting from her exiled-in-valley mother's Twitter account, Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti, on Sunday slammed the Centre on its double standard over India's constitution.

She criticised snapping mobile phone services in the region - for smooth passage of Republic Day celebrations in the Valley - hours after they were restored.

“The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that’s wilfully desecrated & violated Indian Constitution isn’t lost on anyone. Meanwhile Kashmir witnesses another shutdown & suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed,” she tweeted.

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Independence Day and Republic Day has been routine security operation in the valley. But, the blackout early Sunday came hours after services were restored on Saturday.

The former chief minister along with Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah are under house arrest since August 2019, when the state was made a Union Territory.

The suspension of mobile and internet was put in place in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.

